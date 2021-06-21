Academy sweep Class 4A golf titles, Hobbs and Piedra Vista win 5A

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The week has started well for the Academy Chargers. The school swept the Class 4A team titles of the boys and girls state golf championship Monday. Tay Hwang fired a 4 under 68 to help lead Academy. As a team Academy’s 297 team total edged out Lovington’s 301. Hwang fired one of the lowest rounds of the day. He had company.

Belen freshman Grady Cox also had a round of 4 under 68, forcing a playoff to decide an individual champion. Youth was served as Cox defeated Hwang in a three-hole playoff. Youth was also served on the girl’s side of the course as a pair of Albuquerque Academy 8th graders finished tied at after a round of 69 in regulation. Callia Ward and Anya Parasher are teammates who battled for the individual title in a three-hole playoff. Parasher prevailed to finish first. As a team Academy finished first with a 312 total followed by rival St. Pius 322 total.

In class 5A, Jackson Raines fired a round of 2 under 70 to lead the Hobbs Eagles to the team title at 290. Piedra Vista finished second with a score of 301. Piedra Vista’s Quinn Yost won the individual title with a 5 under 67. On the girl’s side, Alex Armendariz had the low round of 1 under 71 to win the individual title. Piedra Vista won the team title with a score of 328. La Cueva was second at 337.