RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho High School hosted its annual Jamboree Cross Country meet on Saturday morning. While the Los Alamos girls won the overall team event, 8th grader Gianna Rahmer representing Eldorado won individually with a time of 18:38. This is Rahmer’s fourth consecutive win to start her high school racing career.

“My favorite thing about cross country is the hills, and I think that I am pretty strong, and hills are my superpower,” said Rahmer. “So, I think that I am running really well, and I am just really proud of myself, especially being an 8th grader with all of these seniors and juniors. I just, feel really proud.”

On the boys’ side, Rio Rancho won the team event, and Rams junior Charlie Vause won individually with a time of 15:48. Vause has also won every race he’s competed in this year.