2022 Joe Vivian Classic Wrestling Tournament wraps up on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2022 Joe Vivian Classic Wrestling Tournament wrapped up on Saturday night at Albuquerque High School. Los Lunas won the team title on Saturday, while Volcano Vista placed second and La Cueva finished third.

A full look at the brackets from this tournament is available online.

