2022 Joe Vivian Classic Wrestling Tournament wraps up on Saturday

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Senator Jeff Steinborn is re-introducing a bill in the upcoming session. The bill, if passed, would make public the amount of money being spent on lobbying.

Steinborn says he's been trying to get this bill passed since 2009 to increase transparency in the legislature. He says right now, people don't know who's working behind the scenes to get these bills passed. "It very much creates a system where we're kind of gamed," says Sen. Steinborn (D- Las Cruces). "These bills exist but who's pulling the strings here? We have a right to know."