2021 State Volleyball Champions Crowned on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – State Champions were crowned on Saturday at the Rio Rancho Events Center. The 2021 High School Volleyball season came to an end with some good matches on Saturday. In class 5A, the La Cueva Bears beat Cleveland in three straight sets to win the state title.

A full look at all the State Champion winners is available online.

