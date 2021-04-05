2021 State Championship brackets released for high school soccer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - He continues to work hard to fill out his first staff at New Mexico. New Lobo men's basketball coach Richard Pitino said he was looking for coaches who can develop players and recruit relentlessly. He believes he has found that with the addition of Isaac Chew and Andy Hill. "Both of those guys have got great experience," said Pitino. "They've worked for terrific coaches. They've recruited very good players. They know what winning looks like."

In other sports news, high school bowl games resumed Friday. The Silver City Colts defeated Kirtland Central 40 to 7 in a game played at Los Lunas High School. Colts quarterback Walter Wenzel has more football ahead of him. He will play in this year's Blue and Grey All American Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. He's the first player from Silver City to be invited to the game honoring some of the nation's top high school players.