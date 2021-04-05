2021 State Championship brackets released for high school soccer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2021 State Soccer Tournament is now set, as the New Mexico Activities Association released their brackets on Saturday night. Eight teams from each classification will compete for the coveted blue and gold state trophy this year.
Official brackets from every classification can be viewed online at nmact.org.
Championship Locations:
- Quarterfinals & Semifinals – Host School Sites (higher seed or neutral site)
- Finals – University of New Mexico Soccer Complex
- (Albuquerque – Main Stadium or Robertson Field)
Championship Dates:
Quarterfinals
- Class 4A & 5A – April 6th
Semifinals
- Class A-3A – April 6th
- Class 4A & 5A – April 8th
Finals
- Class A-3A Girls – April 8th at noon
- Class A-3A Boys – April 8th at 2 p.m.
- Class 4A & 5A (Boys/Girls) – April 10th at noon, 1 p.m., 3 p.m., or 4 p.m.
- (times for each Class TBD)