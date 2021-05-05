2021 NMAA Basketball Championship tickets now available

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Basketball fans can now purchase tickets for the 2021 NMAA Basketball Championship at The Pit. All seating for the championship is reserved and is available in pods of one, two, three, and four due to social distancing protocols and limited seating capacity.

According to 2021 NMAA State Tournament information, masks must be worn at all times by players, coaches, bench personnel, and spectators. Tickets purchased will be valid for both games within the session that they are purchased.

No outside food and drink will be allowed and there are drink vending machines available at the facility. No re-entry is allowed and the arena will be cleared between sessions. UNM will be charging $5 for parking for all vehicles.

Tickets are available online through the UNM ticket office.