2021 High School Volleyball State Tournament Brackets released

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2021 High School Volleyball State Tournament is now set, as the NMAA released brackets on Sunday afternoon. In Class 6A, La Cueva earned the top seed and will earn a first round bye. #2 Centennial, #3 Cleveland, and #4 Cibola will also earn a first round bye.
Play in matches is set to begin on Tuesday, with the higher seed hosting. The 2021 State Championship matches will be held on Saturday at the Rio Rancho Events Center. A full look at every bracket from each classification is available online.