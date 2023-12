ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Plenty of high school basketball tournaments were hosted around the state this weekend ahead of winter break. Here is a look at some of the scores and highlights from the championship games around the Albuquerque metro.

Phil Griego Invite

Cleveland: 62 vs Volcano Vista: 81

Joe Armijo Basketball Classic

Boys

Albuquerque Academy: 61 vs Organ Mountain: 66

Girls

Farmington: 61 vs Organ Mountain: 50

Mel Otero Basketball Invitational

Eldorado: 50 vs Sandia: 64