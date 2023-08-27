ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Week 2 of high school football in New Mexico wrapped up on Saturday. Here is a look at some scores and highlights from around the Albuquerque metro.

Eldorado and Rio Rancho were originally scheduled to play on Friday night. However, the game got pushed back to Saturday due to lighting. Despite the postponement, the game was full of action, as the Rams went on to win 40-26.

Cibola hosted Valley at Nusenda Community Stadium as both teams looked to secure a win for the first time this season. The Vikings’ defense went on to hold the Cougars out of the end zone, as Valley won 15-3.

Wilson Stadium featured a matchup between Sandia and Piedra Vista. The game was stalled in the first quarter due to a lightning delay, and after the break, there wasn’t much offense to be found. Sandia won 16-0 and improved to 2-0 on the year.

Hatch Valley played its season opener on Saturday against Hope Christian at Milne Stadium. In a closely contested 3A battle, the Huskies edged out the Bears, 23-20.