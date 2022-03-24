DENVER (KDVR) — March 24, 2022 is Peyton Manning’s 46th birthday. To celebrate, we’re taking a look back at some highlights from Manning’s hall of fame career.
Here are 10 facts about Manning:
- Peyton Manning became the 35th member of the Broncos Ring of Fame
- During his career with the Broncos, Manning threw for 140 touchdowns and 17,112 yards
- Manning played 4 seasons with the Broncos and 14 seasons with the Colts
- He was a 5-time MVP
- He was selected to the Pro Bowl 14 times
- Manning played college football for Tennessee
- Manning is a two-time Super Bowl champ
- Manning was drafted number 1 overall in 1998 by the Indianapolis Colts
- Manning has not ruled out becoming a part of the next Broncos ownership team
- According to Forbes, Manning retired with $249 million in career salary/bonuses from the NFL, and $400 million in total earnings, including endorsements
Here’s a look back at some photos from Manning’s career:
Manning has spent the start of his retirement giving back to the future generation of football.
“After my playing career, I hung a whistle around my neck, and I’ve coached my son’s flag football team for the past two years. Now, I’m not sure I’m a very good coach, but hopefully that role will enable me to make a hands‑on contribution to the future of our sport,” Manning shared during his Hall of Fame enshrinement speech.
He has also enjoyed broadcasting games with his brother Eli.