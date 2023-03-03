The coach and six teammates on the University of the Southwest golf team were killed in a March 2022 car crash. | Images Courtesy: Univ. of Southwest

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – The schedule is set for a second golf tournament honoring seven people killed in a 2022 fatal car crash involving the University of the Southwest golf team. Proceeds from the memorial tournament will go towards a scholarship for collegiate golfers from the region.

In March 2022, a two vehicle crash killed six University of the Southwest students, their golf coach, and left other others serious injured. The surviving students, Dayton Price and Hayden Underhill are now set to play in this year’s tournament.

Noting the nine people affected by the crash, the tournament is called “Second Annual Swing Fore Nine Benefit Tournament.” The tournament will be held this weekend, starting Saturday, March 4, with tee time at 9:00 am. The event will be at Rockwind Community Links (5001 Jack Gomez Blvd in Hobbs).

Although team spots are sold out, according to a press release, you can still make donations to help the scholarship fund. Interested parties should call (480) 784-7183.

There will also be a silent auction. As with the tournament, the auction proceeds will go towards the scholarship fund for golfers from the Permian Basin region.

Last year’s benefit tournament raised over $160,000 to help the crash victims’ families. This year, some of those family members will also be playing in the tournament.