ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Duke City Gladiators losing streak continues against the Arizona Rattlers. DC lost to Arizona once again on Saturday in New Mexico, 58-38. The Gladiators are now riding a two-game losing streak and hold a 6-7 overall record on the year. Up next, the Gladiators will hit the road to play Northern Arizona on Saturday at 7:05 p.m.