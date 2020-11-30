Giants QB Jones, Panthers WR Moore depart with injuries

Trainers check New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) after an injury during the second half of NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

It was a nice Sunday for Joe Judge and the New York Giants — except for Daniel Jones’ hamstring injury.

New York moved into a tie for first in the NFC East with a 19-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, but the Giants lost their starting quarterback when Jones got hurt in the second half.

Jones passed for 213 yards in New York’s third straight win. He’s scheduled to have an MRI on Monday.

“I won’t say I’m optimistic at this point right now,” said Judge, who is in his first year as Giants coach. “No, I don’t want to go ahead and say yea or nay because I don’t have the medical information. You know, I’m sure he’s going to try everything he can.”

Jones went down after completing a short pass in the third quarter with the game tied at 10. He returned for two plays on the next series, then was relieved by Colt McCoy, who played the rest of the game.

“I’m certainly not discouraged,” Jones said. “You know, I think it’s tough to tell exactly what it is right now.”

The Carolina Panthers lost wide receiver D.J. Moore in the fourth quarter of their 28-27 loss at Minnesota. Moore, who finished with four receptions for 61 yards, hurt his right ankle after landing awkwardly in the end zone on an incompletion by Teddy Bridgewater.

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook hurt his right ankle when he fumbled in the second half, but he returned, finishing with 18 carries for 61 yards and four catches for 21 yards.

In other injury news:

—San Francisco got Richard Sherman back after the veteran cornerback was sidelined by a calf injury, but its secondary took a couple of hits during its 23-20 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Nickelback Jamar Taylor left the field on a cart late in the second quarter with an apparent left knee injury. Cornerback Ken Webster also left on the cart in the fourth.

—Indianapolis left tackle Anthony Castonzo hurt his knee in the second quarter of the Colts’ 45-26 loss to Tennessee, and safety Khari Willis left with back and quad injuries in the second half.

—Cleveland safety Ronnie Harrison injured a shoulder on the opening play of the Browns’ 27-25 victory at Jacksonville. The Jaguars traded Harrison to Cleveland days before the season opener.

Jacksonville defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton was carted off the field in the final minute with a significant knee injury.

—Las Vegas cornerback Damon Arnette was evaluated for a concussion after a helmet-to-helmet hit with one of his teammates on the first play of the team’s 43-6 loss at Atlanta. Arnette was selected by the Raiders in the first round of this year’s draft.

Atlanta’s Olamide Zaccheaus went out in the first half with a toe injury, another blow to a receiving corps that already was missing Julio Jones due to a hamstring injury. Offensive lineman James Carpenter was carted off the field in the fourth with a groin injury.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL