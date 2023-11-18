ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A week after winning the individual 5A Cross Country State Title at Albuquerque Academy, 8th grader Gianna Rahmer won the Nike Cross Southwest Regional Girls Championship 5K race in Mesa, Arizona. Rahmer finished with a time of 17:00.58 and remains unbeaten this season. Gianna will now advance to the Nike Cross Nationals on December 2 in Portland, Oregon.

Gianna’s younger sister Isla, also won on the national stage on Saturday. Representing the Albuquerque Athletics Track team, Isla won the USATF Region 10 Junior Olympic cross country championship 11/12 Girls 3K race in El Paso, Texas with a time of 10:43.40. Isla now advances to the USATF National Junior Olympic meet, which will be on December 9 in Louisville, Kentucky.