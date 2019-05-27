Game between Isotopes and Rivercats to begin at 1:35 p.m. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Memorial Day baseball game. The Isotopes are looking for a win today against Sacramento, after suffering a loss to the Rivercats Sunday. The Rivercats jumped out with a three to nothing lead in the top of the first, But Dom Nunez would cut into that lead, as he drove a ball to deep right center with a runner on.

The Isotopes went on to score 7 more runs. Sacramento eventually ran away with the win with the final score of 16 to 8. Sports fans can catch the Memorial Day matchup between the Isotopes and the Rivercats, as the first pitch is set for 1-35 p-m.