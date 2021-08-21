Week 1 Football Friday Night

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The action returned to Football Friday Night with a battle in the City of Crosses leading off. Las Cruces quarterback Dallas Boyd completed a long touchdown pass into double coverage just before the half to tie the game at 13 against the visiting Volcano Vista Hawks. The momentum lifted Las Cruces to a hard-fought 27-20 victory. The Mayfield Trojans came to the Duke City and departed with a 40-13 win over the Manzano Monarchs. The visiting Hobbs Eagles left with a 21-0 victory. Game of the Week saw the Albuquerque High Bulldogs tangle with the Organ Mountain Knights. The team formerly known as Oñate defeated the Bulldogs 35-14. La Cueva and Cibola will play Saturday and what has the feel of a postseason game. Two of the top quarterbacks in the state will go head to head at 1 p.m. at Wilson Stadium Saturday. La Cueva Coach Brandon Back and quarterback Aidan Armenta dropped by the Football Friday studio to talk about the game and season.

4A and 5A Scoreboards

Former Artesia quarterback Jeremy Maupin had success leading the Los Lunas Tigers football team for a few seasons but left after getting the call from title-town to return home. In his debut as head coach with the Artesia Bulldogs, Maupin suffered a loss to rival Carlsbad Cavemen 31-6. Roswell high was entertaining the thought of a threepeat before covid-19 came in and delayed the 2020 season. With the shortened 2020 season in the past, the Rockets once again put their sights on finishing well, but this time with a young team. It showed in their first game as they suffered a stinging 42-6 defeat at the hands of the Farmington Scorpions.

3A Scoreboard and Thursday Night Rewind

The Santa Fe Demons played host to the Robertson Cardinals and Santa Fe would open their season with a victory, 14-0 over Robertson. Sticking in Santa Fe, Santa Fe Indian School would also notch their first victory of the year with a 32-18 victory over Cuba. Jared Chester had all the highlights from Thursday night in the Thursday night Rewind. Sandia won big over Valley, West Las Vegas topped Highland, and Albuquerque Academy won in a blowout over Tohatchi.

2A Scoreboard and St. Pius “Hail Mary” Pass of the Week

In the final block of Football Friday Night, the team gets together on set to discuss highlights from Lovington’s 14-6 victory over Santa Teresa. That is followed by a new feature, the “St. Pius X High School Hail Mary Pass of The Week”, which this week went to the Las Cruces Bulldawgs who had a 7-point victory over Volcano Vista.