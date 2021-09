Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to correct the length of days and nights after the autumnal equinox. It also clarifies the annual timing of the Harvest Moon.

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) -- The Harvest Moon will be glowing at its peak Monday night. The Harvest Moon is the full moon that rises closest to the autumnal equinox, which is Sept. 22, officially marking the start of the fall season for the Northern Hemisphere.