ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - The Albuquerque Public Schools' Board of Education has four open seats this November and no incumbents plan to run for re-election. Some of the current board members say it's time for some fresh perspectives, and many of the candidates vying for the four open jobs, agree.

"Thirteen years is a long time," said Dr. David Peercy, who has served on the school board since 2009. "I think we've done a lot of good things. We've been through some rough times and we've gotten through those."