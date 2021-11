NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Navajo Police and Gallup Police departments are recognizing an off-duty officer who diffused a potentially dangerous situation. Officer Jershon Begay was presented with the Citation of Live Saving Commendation during a ceremony last week.

Begay was driving on I-40 on October 18 when he spotted a man standing on a bridge with a rope around his neck. Gallup Police tried to get the man down when the man reached for a hatchet and threatened Officer Begay. That's when Begay pulled him to the pavement and helped get him into custody.