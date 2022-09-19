NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Four schools went head-to-head in this fierce match to determine who has the most SPIRIT. Rio Rancho came out on top with a total of 919 votes to claim the New Mexico Ford Dealers Spirit Stick. It was a close race as Cleveland and La Cueva each eclipsed 900 votes, however some late voting by the Rams faithful pushed the green and blue to the top. Rio Rancho will be featured on New Mexico Friday Night Football with their fully decked-out Spirit Stick.

