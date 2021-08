ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's assistance in locating multiple shooting suspects in Albuquerque. Anyone with information on any of these incidents can report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 505-834-STOP or submit information online.

According to a press release, on June 9, APD was dispatched to the area of Zuni Road and San Mateo Boulevard to a shooting. The victim of the shooting told police he had yelled at a Black male who was driving a grey Audi TT to get off his phone while driving. The victim then said the Black male shot at him and the victim sustained a gunshot in his arm.