NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Week nine of high school football featured many district rivals going head to head. Here is a breakdown of some of the action.

Rio Rancho hosted Cibola in the Cougars first game since Aden Chavez suffered a season ending ankle injury. The Rams defense took advantage as they held the brown and gold to only seven points, while the offense had a big night scoring 35 points.

In a battle of Las Cruces teams, the Bulldawgs and Organ Mountain Knights played as both teams looked to get back in the win column. In the end, it was Las Cruces winning 31-21

Valley picked up a third consecutive victory on Thursday night as the Vikings defeated Del Norte 56-6. Coach Cobos and three Viking players joined Van and Jared in studio to discuss the win and and outlook for the remainder of the season.

First Class Learning Center First Class Performance

This week’s First Class Learning Center First Class performance goes to the La Cueva offense. During the Bears Thursday night matchup against West Mesa, the team recorded 683 yards of total offense while scoring 12 touchdowns and a school record 89 points.

NMAA Student Athlete of the Week

This week’s NMAA Student Athlete of the Week is Highland junior Jakarri Edwards. The Hornets three-way player was all over the field against Pojoaque, as he had an interception, blocked punt and recorded over 120 yards rushing.

“If I’m focusing on the field and I know my job, that translates to focusing in the classroom and doing what I’m supposed to do. So if I’m on the field focusing, it will translate over because I’m always trying my best on the field so I’ll always try my best in the classroom.”

Everguard Solar Shining Light

his week’s Everguard Solar Shining Light goes to Valley senior Justin Lucero. At a young age, Lucero was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis, but now he is beating the odds by playing his senior year.

“When I was born the chances of me living to this age weren’t that high,” said Lucero. “So, Its a very special moment for me and like just everything I do, my family, my doctors, everybody, just a great experience and I am happy to be alive. Got to give all my glory to god, because he has blessed me to be alive till now and I want to become successful so i can make sure that I can bring more awareness to cystic fibrosis, since I am living with it.”

American Home Furniture & Mattress Driving It Home

The American Home Furniture & Mattress Driving It Home play of the week goes to Portales running back Kaidyn Cordova. During the Rams game against Albuquerque Academy, Cordova broke a 7-7 tie with a three-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Following that touchdown, Portales led the rest of the way in their win over the Chargers.