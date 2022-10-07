NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The high school football season is in the final stretch. Week eight has been full of highlights, and here is a breakdown of how things shaped out.

Albuquerque High made the trip down to Los Lunas for a district 5 matchup. The Bulldogs entered the day on a five game losing streak, while the Tigers picked up their first win in over a month last week. Los Lunas went on to win their second consecutive, as they beat AHS 27-0.

District 2/5 teams Sandia and Eldorado met at Wilson Stadium as the two teams look to turn their season around during district play. Records aside, it was a matchup of even teams, as the game would need extra time to decide a winner. In the end, it was the Eagles winning 42-39 in overtime.

This week’s game of the week featured longtime rivals Cibola and Volcano Vista. The Cougars entered the week as one of only two unbeaten teams in class 6A, while the Hawks came off a loss to defending champion Cleveland. It was a tough night for the Cougars, as starting quarterback Aden Chavez suffered an apparent ankle injury, and was wheelchaired off the field. Volcano went on to win 57-7.

The other undefeated team in class 6A, Hobbs, traveled to Las Cruces to play second ranked Centennial. In the battle of birds, it was the Hawks doing the most damage, as Centennial gave Hobbs their first loss of the season in a 27-20 win.

While the La Cueva Bears were off this week, coach back and safety Colt Mangino joined Van and Jared in studio to discuss this season.

First Class Learning Center First Class Performance

This week’s First Class Learning Center First Class performance goes to Volcano Vista quarterback Elliot Pasket-Bell. The senior racked up over 500 yards through the air to go along with five touchdowns, as well as one rushing touchdown.

NMAA Student Athlete of the Week

This week’s NMAA Student Athlete of the Week is Cleveland Storm running back Josh Perry. The senior is thriving both on the field and in the classroom, as he racked up 250 yards and five touchdowns against Volcano Vista, while holding a 3.8 GPA. He has aspirations of playing football and college, and he believes that his combination of stats and grades made him a prime candidate for perspective schools.

“Yeah, its definitely something that I want to pursue. I mean, its always been a dream of mine to go play college football, so I am just trying to make those dreams come true,” Perry said. “I mean, college coaches don’t just care about how good you are on the field, they care about your grades just as much and it has just as big of a factor going into college.”

Everguard Solar Shining Light

This week’s Everguard Solar Shining Light goes Cibola student Derek Barreras. During the Cougars freshman game against Volcano Vista, Barreras, who has down syndrome, took the opening handoff of the game the distance for a 45 yard touchdown.

“It was amazing,” he said. “For it to be my first time here, I was pretty nervous. Now I’m here and got a touchdown. Simple.”

American Home Furniture & Mattress Driving It Home

The American Home Furniture & Mattress Driving It Home play of the week goes Amiri Mumba of the Highland Hornets. The sophomore running back faked out the entire Pojoaque defense on a jet sweep and took it 41 yards into the end zone.