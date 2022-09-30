NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Week seven of high school football has been full of big performances and excitement. Here is a breakdown of some of the action.

Longtime rivals Eldorado and La Cueva met up at Wilson field for each of their first district games of the year. The Bears offense made sure the Eagles knew who was boss, as they racked up 63 points on their way to victory.

The undefeated Hobbs Eagles made the trip to the Field of Dreams for a district 3/4 clash against Las Cruces. While the Bulldawgs kept things close early, the Eagles showed why they have yet to lose a game this year, as they went on to win 44-28

This week’s game of the week featured two of the top dogs in class 6A — Volcano Vista and Cleveland. The two explosive offenses met at Lightning Bolt Stadium to gain an early lead in the district 1 standings and the Storm defense proved to be the difference maker in this one, as they had two major stops in the first half. Cleveland went on to win 56-21.

West Mesa won their Thursday night matchup against Sandia 22-14. Mustangs head coach Landrick Brody and quarterback Elijah Brody joined Van and Jared in studio to talk about the win and an outlook on the remainder of the season.

First Class Learning Center First Class Performance

This week’s First Class Learning Center First Class performance goes to the Cleveland defense. The Storm came down with a crucial interception in the first half and also blocked a kick.

NMAA Student Athlete of the Week

This week’s NMAA Student Athlete of the Week is Albuquerque Academy quarterback AJ Rivera. Through six games, the Chargers senior has thrown for over 1,000 yards and accounted for 10 total touchdowns. Rivera recently took the ACT, receiving a perfect overall score of 36, and he also holds a 4.2 GPA in the classroom.

“You know I’m a senior and it’s a lot of work, kind of comes at you quick, but I think my family and I have always talked about school first,” Rivera said. “It’s student athlete, and so we’ve always put the student aspect first, that’s been a huge part of my life. It took awhile, but I think we’re getting a good balance now and I think it’s really showing, my test scores, my glass grades.”

Everguard Solar Shining Light

This week’s Everguard Solar Shining Light goes to Atrisco Heritage senior Juan Lopez. The defensive lineman recently won his battle against testicular cancer and make his first appearance on the gridiron in 2022.

“I mean it was a process,” Lopez said. “At first, getting diagnosed, I thought I was never going to come back on the field. Knowing it’s my first game back, and coming back, it puts a joy on my face, it puts a joy on my coaches face, everybody’s face, and I’m glad to give that back >

American Home Furniture & Mattress Driving It Home

The American Home Furniture & Mattress Driving It Home play of the week goes to Josh Perry of the Cleveland Storm. Perry broke off a 63 yard rush during the Storm’s victory over district rival Volcano Vista.