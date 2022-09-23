NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – High school football is in midseason form and week six has been full of action. Here is a breakdown at some of the highlights.

Sandia and Manzano met up at Wilson stadium as both teams looked to get in the win column following tough losses. The Matadors came out victorious 49-14.

Rio Rancho made the trip up to Farmington to take on the Scorpions. This game was back and forth for much of it, but it was the Rams coming out on top in a shootout, 35-28.

This weeks game of the week featured the Eldorado Eagles and the Volcano Vista Hawks on their homecoming night. It was a night to remember for the Hawks, as quarterback Elliot Pasket-Bell went on to score six total touchdowns in their 52-29 win.

“I thought we made plays when we needed to,” coach Wallin said. “Obviously, we took care of the football like we talked about before the game, but we need to clean up the penalties.”

Legacy Academy is in its first season of high school football. Head coach Bryan Clampitt and senior Noah Gantt joined Van and Jared in studio to talk about the Silverbacks first few games and an outlook on the rest of the season.

First Class Learning Center First Class Performance

This week’s First Class Learning Center First Class Performance comes from Volcano Vista quarterback Elliot Pasket-Bell. The Hawks senior led his team to victory over Eldorado courtesy of six total touchdowns.

NMAA Student Athlete of the Week

This week’s NMAA Student Athlete of the Week is Atrisco Heritage linebacker Miles Lane. In the Jaguars week five game against West Mesa, Lane racked up 14 total tackles, and is now on pace to record 100 by the end of the season. The senior also holds a 4.0 GPA.

“I am so grateful, when I heard it I was really surprised,” Lane said. “I am glad for the recognition and I’m thankful for it. I mean, its always ben preached student-athlete for a reason and school comes first. I have always been taught that through family and coaches, that’s the most important thing and that’s what allows you to be on the football field.”

Everguard Solar Shining Light

This week’s Everguard Solar Shining Light goes to the Rio Grande Ravens. Friday night’s 22-20 overtime victory was the Ravens first win since 2019.

American Home Furniture & Mattress Driving It Home

The American Home Furniture & Mattress Driving It Home play of the week comes from Thursday night’s Hope Christian vs Highland game. Hornets running back Amiri Mumba took a handoff from 16 yards out and proceeded to throw off multiple defenders on his way into the end zone en route to a 28-0 win.