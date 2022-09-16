NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – High school football is in midseason form and week five has been full of action. Here is a breakdown at some of the highlights.

Volcano Vista suffered their first loss of the season last week to La Cueva, and the Hawks traveled to Wilson stadium to take on Sandia. The Matadors were fully rested after their bye week, however they might need a week to recover from Volcano Vista, as the Hawks cruised to a 33-7 win.

In Las Cruces, a rivalry game took place between the Bulldawgs and Mayfield. Las Cruces came into the game looking for their first win of the season and they were able to make it happen 35-7.

La Cueva made the trip down to Los Lunas for the Bears fifth straight week against a 2021 playoff team. The Tigers entered the week following two straight losses and the Bears made it three in a row in a 49-17 win.

In this weeks game of the week, District 1 rivals West Mesa and Atrisco Heritage battled it out at Nusenda Community Stadium. The Jaguars entered the week on a three win streak while the Mustangs came into the game following an overtime win over Albuquerque High. While the Jags got off to a commanding lead, the Mustangs came back to make things interesting. In the end, Atrisco Heritage won in a shootout, 59-54.

“I liked our aggressiveness, I liked our play calling on offense and our defense had quite a few stops,” coach Knezevich said. “We need to clean up letting our quarterback out of the pocket and let him have our ends.”

The Cibola Cougars had a bye this week, and they made an appearance on the show. Coach Howe and quarterback Aden Chavez joined Van and Jared in studio to talk about their 4-0 start and an outlook on the rest of the season

NMAA Student Athlete of the Week

This week’s NMAA Student Athlete of the Week is Cibola quarterback Aden Chavez. The Cougars signal caller led his team to a shootout victory over Farmington last week, throwing for 504 yards and five touchdowns, while also adding a touchdown and 33 yards on the ground.

First Class Learning Center First Class Performance

This week’s First Class Learning Center First Class Performance comes from the Capital defense. The Jaguars limited Academy to only 107 of total offense, and forced the Chargers into -2 rushing yards. In addition, the Capital defense racked up six sacks on the night.

Everguard Solar Shining Light

This week’s Everguard Solar Shining Light goes to Abraham Romero of Organ Mountain. The Knights captain remains in a medically induced coma following an injury sustained on the field. During this week’s game, Organ Mountain named Romero this year’s homecoming king as he continues to receive support on his road to recovery.

American Home Furniture & Mattress Driving It Home

The American Home Furniture & Mattress Driving It Home play of the week comes from Thursday night’s West Las Vegas and Rio Grande game. In the second quarter with the game tied at 0-0, Dons senior Jaydin Vigil took a pitch and ran it 24 yards into the end zone. West Las Vegas went on to win 34-8.