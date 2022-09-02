NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This week’s game of the week featured a matchup of top five class 6A teams — Centennial and La Cueva. Centennial entered the week perfect after taking down Cleveland and El Paso Franklin, while the Bears came into the week with a 1-1 record after suffering a loss to Cleveland. This game would be close game through out, however the Bears were victorious in the end, 28-21

“Well, you now both teams this is a championship level game and it was going to be a slugfest and that’s what you are getting,” coach Back said. Both defenses played extremely well. Its just a battle, its a grind, its an early test for us, and we knew it was going to be a battle and that’s what you got.”

Albuquerque High played in a Thursday night matchup against Sandia. The Bulldogs came into the game strong, never trailing in the first half, however the Matadors completed the second half comeback and gave AHS their first loss of the season. Bulldogs head coach Tim Johnson and senior Jabby Cooper joined Van and Jared in studio to discuss the game and an outlook for the rest of the season.

This week’s New Mexico Ford Dealers Spirit Stick was awarded to Bernalillo. The Spartans took the top spot in this week’s poll with 1,278 votes.

First Class Learning Center First Class Performance

It has been a tough week for the Las Cruces football community as Organ Mountain captain Abraham Romero suffered a head injury during a week two game and remains in a medically induced coma. The Knights played Mayfield in a Thursday night matchup, and the two teams joined in a pregame ceremony to honor Romero. Organ Mountain played with Romero on their minds and in their hearts, and went on to win 28-0.

NMAA Student-Athlete of the Week

Volcano Vista quarterback Elliot Paskett-Bell was named the NMAA Student-Athlete of the Week following a red-hot 2-0 start to the season. The Hawks QB led his team to victory over district rival West Mesa contributing both through the air and on the ground. QB1 threw for 258 yards and three touchdowns, while also racking up 64 rushing yards for a total of 322 yards on the game. In the classroom, Paskett-Bell holds a 3.2 GPA.

“We have a lot of great athletes here in New Mexico and in Albuquerque and that I won that is actually really cool, and yesterday I actually got the student of the week from my school, that was really cool too,” Paskett-Bell said. “Coach Wallin said it good last week, describing me as a gunslinger. I love to throw the ball deep and I think I have a pretty good arm. I like to run too, so when things break down I love to use my feet and try to get the ball down field as fast as possible. So, I think gunslinger fits my description pretty well.”

Everguard Solar Shining Light

he week 3 Everguard Solar Shining Light comes from the Centennial and La Cueva game. The Bears were up 14-7 just before half time, and the La Cueva defense came up with a crucial stop. La Cueva went on to win by seven, and the stop was a big reason why.

“That was huge because they got the ball in the 2nd half,” said coach Back. “So, that was a big opportunity for us and a chance for our offense to breathe and everybody to settle down.”

American Home Furniture & Mattress Driving It Home

The American Home Furniture and Mattress Driving It Home Play of the Week comes from Wilson Stadium as Sandia running back Malachi Tymes continues to impress. While trailing to Albuquerque high in the second quarter, Tymes broke off multiple rushes of over 20 yards in a single drive, and finished it by getting in the end zone to tie the game at 14. The senior Matador racked up 214 yards on the ground and four rushing touchdowns, bringing his score total to 13 in only three weeks.