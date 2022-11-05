NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The postseason has started and schools have their eyes on the blue trophy. Here is a look at how things went down this week.

No. 6 Rio Rancho hosted No. 11 Alamogordo for the right to play Centennial next week. The Tigers were able to get on the board first, however the Rams scored 21 unanswered en-route to a 21-7 win.

Volcano Vista hosted district rival Atrisco Heritage in a rematch of last week. The Jaguars were mercy ruled a week ago, however they were able to find the end zone a few times this go around. However the Hawks high flying offense continued to dominate as they went on to win 64-14.

“Any playoff game is huge, you know getting to the playoffs is a huge accomplishment and winning a playoff games,” said Volcano Vista coach Chad Wallin. “You know, we are going to try and keep the bus rolling next week. we are going to start tomorrow, you know we got a long trip down to Hobbs, they are a really good football team. so, we are going to have to work tomorrow and Sunday to start preparing for those guys.”

The top seeded Cleveland Storm had a first round bye as they await the winner of Los Lunas and Cibola. Head coach Robert Garza and senior running back Josh Perry joined Van and Jared in studio to discuss their season.

First Class Learning Center First Class Performance

This week’s First Class Learning Center First Class performance goes to Volcano Vista senior Elliot Pasket-Bell. The Hawks quarterback finished the night with over 300 passing yards and five touchdowns, as well as over 100 rushing yards.

Class 5A and 4A

Mayfield: 21, Santa Teresa: 10

Albuquerque Academy: 7, Bernalillo: 6

Moriarty: 53, Kirtland Central: 2

Portales: 48, St. Pius X: 3

Aztec: 12, Valencia: 6

NMAA Student Athlete of the Week

This week’s NMAA Student Athlete of the Week is Centennial running back Mikah Gutierrez. The senior is one of the top rushers in the state with over 1,400 yards and 18 touchdowns, but he also holds his own in the classroom. Gutierrez holds a 3.6 GPA and has plans of going into project management after high school.

“You know, my mom is a big advocate of having good grades, so growing up I always took school really, it always came first,” he said. “And so once I got to high school it was really hard to balance everything out, you just got to roll with it, turn in all your assignments on time and it all works out.”

Everguard Solar Shining Light

This week’s Everguard Solar Shining Light goes to the Gadsden Panthers. By way of their 2nd place finish in district 3 class 5A, Gadsden clinched a playoff berth for the first time in 50 years.

American Home Furniture & Mattress Driving It Home

The American Home Furniture & Mattress Driving It Home play of the week goes to Moriarty running back Erik Wolf. The Pintos senior closed off the first half against the Broncos with a 54 yard touchdown during his team’s 53-2 win.