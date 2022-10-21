NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Week ten of high school football featured many heated district battles as the regular winds down. Here is a breakdown of some of the action.

Defending state champion Cleveland started the year perfect in district play, and on Friday the Storm visited a Cibola team that just lost on back-to-back weeks. The Storm kept both of those streaks alive, as Cleveland went on to win big time 50-0.

District 2/5 leader La Cueva entered the week on a six-game win streak, while rival Sandia came in on a three-game losing streak. The Matadors were unable to tame the Bears, as Big Blue went on to win 56-20.

In a district 1 battle of two 6-2 teams, Rio Rancho hosted Volcano Vista for a matchup of future presumable playoff teams. The Rams led early, however the Hawks were able to convert on multiple turnovers and get the win 34-22.

“Just got to be more consistent, get back into a groove and start playing the game the way we know how,” coach Wallin said. The takeaways were huge especially when they had momentum in the first quarter. So, I am very happy with the defense.”

While Atrisco Heritage was finally able to rest on a bye week, the Jaguars stayed up late to discuss some football. Head coach Howard Knezevich and multiple players joined Van and Jared in studio to talk about the team this season.

First Class Learning Center First Class Performance

This week’s First Class Learning Center First Class performance goes to Volcano Vista linebacker Nathan Wallin. With his team trailing 15-6, Walling forced a Rio Rancho rumble in the red zone that gave his team the momentum it needed to complete the comeback victory.

NMAA Student Athlete of the Week

This week’s NMAA Student Athlete of the Week is La Cueva senior Ian Sanchez. The state’s leading receiver tied the state record with five touchdown receptions against West Mesa, bringing his total to 15 on the year. He also has just under 1,200 receiving yards this season which is top in New Mexico and 14th in the nation. In addition to his stellar play on the field, Sanchez also holds a 4.3 GPA in the classroom.

“Yeah so coach Back definitely talks to us a lot about that, being leaders in the classroom and on the field,” he said. “So he always tells us to be present in the classroom and, you know shake your teacher’s hand, ask them how their day is doing. I think that helps a lot because it keeps you in check, doing well in the classroom and also on the field.”

Everguard Solar Shining Light

This week’s Everguard Solar Shining Light goes to Raton senior Cayden Walton. The Tigers’ senior running back ran his way into the record book as the state’s all time leading rusher. Walton entered week 10 with 7,248.

“Its a pretty cool feeling just to have the record and be able to say that you have got that many yards, but I couldn’t have done it without everybody who has been by my side since I was in 8th grade,” said Walton. “You know, its been a really fun senior year, you know its cool setting all these new records for my school and for the state now, and its just a cool feeling when you have people walking up to you in the halls asking how many yards you are going to get or how many touchdowns are you going to get.”

American Home Furniture & Mattress Driving It Home

The American Home Furniture & Mattress Driving It Home play of the week goes to Jordan Choise of Albuquerque High. Choice had a 50-yard touchdown during the Bulldogs first district win of the year.