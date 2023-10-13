NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – High school football is in the final stretch and the regular season is winding down. Here is a look at some of the scores and highlights from the 9th week of Friday Night Football.

Life of an Athlete Game of the Week

District 4-5A rivals Artesia and Roswell met up at the Wool Bowl on Friday, extending the state’s longest lasting rivalry that dates back to 1912. Roswell entered the night leading the all-time series and added to it with a 29-8 win.

Farmington: 28 vs Sandia: 35

Atrisco Heritage: 6 vs Cleveland: 56

Rio Rancho: 48 vs Cibola: 17

Santa Fe: 6 vs Los Lunas: 57

Organ Mountain: 0 vs Las Cruces: 42

Alamogordo: 19 vs Hobbs: 56

Centennial: 42 vs Carlsbad: 14

Highland: 32 vs Belen: 0

New Mexico High School Football History presented by Isham Dental

In 2023, Valley wide receiver Aaron Molina set the single game receiving record with 351 yards in a win over Manzano. Following his high school career, Molina found success in college at both the JUCO level and UNM.

Valley: 53 vs Del Norte: 0

St. Pius X: 20 vs Valencia: 18

Deming: 24 vs Santa Teresa: 0

The Menaul Panthers are currently 6-2 and coming off a win on Thursday night over Alamo Navajo. Members of the Panthers’ squad joined Van and Jared in studio to discuss the season.

Manzano: 9 vs Los Alamos: 48

Miyamura: 16 vs Piedra Vista: 52

Pojoaque Valley: 6 vs Moriarty: 34

Albuquerque Academy: 0 vs Portales: 54

Aztec: 54 vs Gallup: 0

Silver: 40 vs Grants: 7

Kirtland Central: 0 vs Bloomfield: 52

NMMI: 22 vs Dexter: 8

Questa: 30 vs Legacy Academy: 46