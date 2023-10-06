NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – High school football has now entered October and the final month of the regular season. Here is a look at some of the scores and highlights from the 8th week of Friday Night Football.
Life of an Athlete Game of the Week
Rio Rancho hosted Atrisco Heritage in a district 1 battle. The Rams dominated in a 37-14 win.
“You know what, the effort is there defensively,” said Rio Rancho head coach Nate Pino. ” Tay Morris is tough back there elusive, but our guys stayed attached.”
Eldorado: 14 vs Sandia: 33
Los Lunas: 54 vs ABQ High: 0
Volcano Vista: 60 vs Cibola: 14
Hobbs: 7 vs Centennial: 28
West Mesa: 7 vs Farmington: 49
Las Cruces: 48 vs Alamogordo: 21
Highland: 28 vs Pojoaque Valley: 6
Grants: 28 vs Taos: 27
Clovis: 62 vs Santa Fe: 42
Organ Mountain: 10 vs Carlsbad: 29
Legacy Academy spent week 8 on bye, so head coach Bryan Clampitt and some Silverback players joined Van and Jared in studio to discuss the season.
Rio Grande: 0 vs Valencia: 54
Raton: 21 vs West Las Vegas: 33
Hope Christian: 12 vs Dexter: 54
Cobre: 27 vs Tularosa: 26
St. Michael’s: 21 vs Robertson: 0
Shiprock: 6 vs Gallup: 30
New Mexico High School Football History presented by Isham Dental
history
Hot Springs: 24 vs Mescalero Apache: 18
Newcomb: 0 vs Thoreau: 37
McCurdy: 12 vs Santa Rosa: 62
Eunice: 53 vs Hagerman: 0
Escalante: 58 vs Laguna Acoma: 12