NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – High school football has now entered October and the final month of the regular season. Here is a look at some of the scores and highlights from the 8th week of Friday Night Football.

Life of an Athlete Game of the Week

Rio Rancho hosted Atrisco Heritage in a district 1 battle. The Rams dominated in a 37-14 win.

“You know what, the effort is there defensively,” said Rio Rancho head coach Nate Pino. ” Tay Morris is tough back there elusive, but our guys stayed attached.”

Eldorado: 14 vs Sandia: 33

Los Lunas: 54 vs ABQ High: 0

Volcano Vista: 60 vs Cibola: 14

Hobbs: 7 vs Centennial: 28

West Mesa: 7 vs Farmington: 49

Las Cruces: 48 vs Alamogordo: 21

Highland: 28 vs Pojoaque Valley: 6

Grants: 28 vs Taos: 27

Clovis: 62 vs Santa Fe: 42

Organ Mountain: 10 vs Carlsbad: 29

Legacy Academy spent week 8 on bye, so head coach Bryan Clampitt and some Silverback players joined Van and Jared in studio to discuss the season.

Rio Grande: 0 vs Valencia: 54

Raton: 21 vs West Las Vegas: 33

Hope Christian: 12 vs Dexter: 54

Cobre: 27 vs Tularosa: 26

St. Michael’s: 21 vs Robertson: 0

Shiprock: 6 vs Gallup: 30

New Mexico High School Football History presented by Isham Dental

history

Hot Springs: 24 vs Mescalero Apache: 18

Newcomb: 0 vs Thoreau: 37

McCurdy: 12 vs Santa Rosa: 62

Eunice: 53 vs Hagerman: 0

Escalante: 58 vs Laguna Acoma: 12