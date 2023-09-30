NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – District play for high school football in New Mexico began on Friday night. Here is a look at some of the scores and highlights from the 7th week of Friday Night Football.

Life of an Athlete Game of the Week

Volcano Vista hosted district 1 rival Cleveland at Community Stadium. The Storm outlasted the Hawks 35-12 to end a two-game losing streak.

“Offense we’re moving the ball,” said Cleveland head coach Robert Garza. “We kind of shot ourselves in the foot a couple times, but I think our defense is stepping up to the plate and I like the way our defense is getting after these guys up front. I think we’re starting to get some momentum.”

La Cueva: 74 vs Eldorado: 20

New Mexico High School Football History presented by Isham Dental

In 1967, Los Lunas Tigers running back Ernie Perea set multiple state records in a game where he rushed for 11 touchdowns. He also kicked all 11 PATs for 77 total points, which also ranks 12th all time in the nation, according to MaxPreps.

The Rio Rancho Rams had a bye week 7. Head coach Nate Pino and WR Anthony Raymer spent the day off by joining Van and Brad in studio to discuss the season.

Manzano: 8 vs Highland: 18

Artesia: 53 vs Santa Teresa: 0

Los Alamos: 26 vs Bernalillo: 19

Deming: 20 vs Mayfield: 7

Valley: 7 vs Portales: 45

Roswell: 44 vs Piedra Vista: 0

Valencia: 0 vs Gadsden: 50

Belen: 7 vs Goddard: 57

Gallup: 6 vs Socorro: 57

Bayfield (CO): 7 vs Bloomfield: 42

Albuquerque High: 12 vs Clovis: 42

Taos: 7 vs Aztec: 36

Espanola Valley: 54 vs Kirtland Central: 30

Hope Christian: 14 vs NMMI: 22

Robertson: 45 vs Pojoaque Valley: 0

Crownpoint: 6 vs Hot Springs: 42

Ruidoso: 7 vs Tucumcari: 12

Newcomb: 60 vs Wingate: 6

Thoreau: 40 vs Tohatchi: 0

Laguna Acoma: 32 vs Zuni: 14

Tularosa: 68 vs Escalante: 19

Texico: 14 vs Eunice: 21

Estancia: 14 vs Santa Rosa: 56

Legacy Academy: 52 vs Pine Hill: 20