NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The high school football season is closing out non-district play and Friday night was full of lopsided games and shutouts. Here is a look at some of the scores and highlights from the 6th week of Friday Night Football.

Life of an Athlete Game of the Week

Los Lunas hosted Valley as the Tigers looked to bounce back from back-to-back loses, while the Vikings took the field for the first time since receiving a strike. Los Lunas was able to get the better of Valley, 61-7.

Frenship (TX): 35 vs Cleveland: 0

Manzano: 0 vs Sandia: 35

Centennial: 42 vs Organ Mountain: 0

La Cueva picked up a third consecutive win thanks to a 38-0 over Albuquerque High on Thursday night. Bears head coach Brandon Back and quarterback Cam Dyer joined Van and Jared in studio to discuss the win and the rest of the season.

Farmington: 28 vs Rio Rancho: 48

Atrisco Heritage: 33 vs Capital: 29

Clovis: 0 vs Roswell: 49

Lovington: 0 vs Artesia: 44

Bloomfield: 50 vs Valencia: 0

Del Norte: 21 vs Rio Grande: 12

Albuquerque Academy: 14 vs Los Alamos: 6

Cibola: 7 vs Piedra Vista: 41

Santa Teresa: 0 vs Mountain View (TX): 33

Silver: 29 vs Deming: 7

Bernalillo: 20 vs Taos: 14

Mayfield: 22 vs Belen: 20

Loving: 13 vs NMMI: 12

New Mexico High School Football History presented by Isham Dental

Menaul School has been around for over 100 years and is filled with history. The Panthers’ squad from 1941 is historic in its own right, as that year’s defense did not allow a single point to be scored all season. According to the NMAA record book, that is the only team in state history to shut out every single opponent for an entire season.

Pine Hill: 0 vs Menaul: 56

Grants: 54 vs Kirtland Central: 42

Santa Fe Indian: 59 vs Espanola Valley: 6

Portales: 38 vs Eunice: 13

Shiprock: 0 vs Newcomb: 40