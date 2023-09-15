NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The high school football season is now at the halfway point of the regular season. Here is a look at some of the scores and highlights from the 5th week of Friday Night Football.

Life of an Athlete Game of the Week

Two of the few remaining unbeaten teams met up on Friday night in a class of 4A teams. Moriarty and Bernalillo met up at the Spartans’ house, and the home team was able to slug it out for a 14-7 win.

Los Lunas: 6 vs La Cueva: 45

Atrisco Heritage: 36 vs West Mesa: 74

Cleveland: 34 vs Artesia: 36

Looking back at New Mexico high school football history, Hobbs quarterback Gavin Hardison had one of the most prolific passing seasons in state history in 2017. Still to this day, Hardison holds each of the top three single-game passing yard records, including a 629 yard performance against Onate. He finished the year with 5,347 yards and became the only quarterback in state history to eclipse 5,000 yards.

Hobbs: 24 vs Rio Rancho: 21

Las Cruces: 44 vs Mayfield: 7

Alamogordo: 28 vs Riverside (TX): 35

Los Alamos: 45 vs Pojoaque Valley: 7

Albuquerque High: 0 vs Farmington: 50

Hatch Valley: 37 vs Chaparral: 19

Volcano Vista picked up a win over Sandia on Thursday night. Hawks head coach Chad Wallin and running back Alijah Gonzales joined Van and Jared in studio to discuss the game and preview the rest of the season.

Roswell: 41 vs Carlsbad: 7

Piedra Vista: 21 vs Goddard: 7

Lovington: 51 vs Denver City (TX): 48

Gallup: 0 vs Espanola Valley: 57

Navajo Prep: 60 vs Hozho Academy: 20

Cobre: 47 vs Ruidoso: 7

Manzano: 31 vs Santa Fe: 42

Organ Mountain: 7 vs Gadsden: 40

Del Norte: 32 vs Highland: 54

St. Pius X: 0 vs Portales: 41

Socorro: 28 vs Miyamura: 27

Hagerman: 0 vs Estancia: 53

Tucumcari: 0 vs Santa Rosa: 40

Newcomb: 6 vs Crownpoint: 12

Cuba: 20 vs Tohatchi: 13

NMMI: 42 vs Hot Springs: 8

McCurdy: 32 vs Santa Fe Indian: 15