NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The high school football season is in full swing and Friday night was full of action. Here is a look at some of the scores and highlights from the 4th week of Friday Night Football.

Life of an Athlete Game of the Week

Despite entering the night with an 0-3 record, La Cueva still ranked 4th in the coaches poll. The Bears took on the team in the No. 3 spot on Friday, the 3-0 Volcano Vista Hawks. The Bears were able to dominate on Friday night, and scored in all three phases in a 49-21 win.

“You know I felt like everybody was up, everybody’s energy was positive, everyone was lifting everyone up and that’s the thing we talked about all week, is it doesn’t matter what happens one play to the next, we got to stay on top of each other and just lift each other up,” said La Cueva head coach Brandon Back.

Piedra Vista: 19 vs Eldorado: 41

Los Lunas: 7 vs Roswell: 34

Looking back at New Mexico high school football history, the single game touchdown record is shared by five players, each with five. One of those players is former Cleveland Storm and current UNM Lobos receiver Luke Wysong, who channeled his inner Michael Jordan during the state championship game during the shorted COVID season.

“That was actually a crazy game,” said Wysong. “I was honestly dying during that game. I was honestly kind of sick, I was really dehydrated, I was throwing up the whole game. So pretty much every time I got in, I just got the ball and gave it all I had.”

Las Cruces: 13 vs Cleveland: 42

Santa Fe: 0 vs Silver: 35

Lovington: 26 vs Hobbs: 23

Carlsbad: 23 vs Clovis: 33

Clint (TX): 4 vs Gadsden: 18

Artesia: 54 vs Deming: 26

Belen: 7 vs Valley: 33

The Manzano Monarchs were one of the teams to play on Thursday night. Head coach Stephen Johnston and linebacker Eli Darnell joined Van and Jared in studio to discuss the team’s 1-3 start to the season.

St. Michael’s: 7 vs Los Alamos: 28

Goddard: 49 vs Miyamura: 0

Cobre: 34 vs Santa Teresa: 12

Chaparrel: 0 vs Bel Air (TX): 61

Espanola Valley: 11 vs West Las Vegas: 48

Grants: 13 vs Moriarty: 21

Albuquerque Academy: 0 vs Bloomfield: 41

Valencia: 0 vs Portales: 51

Tohatchi: 18 vs Laguna Acoma: 0

Wingate: 0 vs Ignacio (CO): 46

Dexter: 30 vs Jal: 6

Raton: 41 vs Tucumcari: 0

Robertson: 51 vs Ruidoso: 0

Mesilla Valley Christian: 46 vs Menaul: 18