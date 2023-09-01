NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The high school football season has now entered the month of September. Here is a look at some of the scores and highlights from the third week of Friday Night Football.

Life of an Athlete Game of the Week

Two unbeaten teams took the field at Milne Stadium as Sandia looked to improve to 3-0 while Albuquerque High sought a second straight win following a bye last week. The Matadors had the upper hand, as they won 45-9.

“You know, our defense has done a fantastic job all year of getting the ball on the ground and getting us turnovers and they did that tonight,” said Sandia head coach Chad Adcox. “We are establishing the run game, which was a big focus all week, running the ball, and we did a lot better job tonight. Throwing the ball a lot more efficient, so all and all we are doing good, we just have to sure up a few things that we gave up there.”

Cleveland: 27 vs Amarillo (TX): 28 (OT)

Cibola: 26 vs West Mesa: 40

Rio Rancho: 7 vs Eastlake (TX): 35

Los Lunas: 40 vs Farmington: 16

Las Cruces: 28 vs Eastwood (TX): 55

Organ Mountain: 10 vs Mayfield: 40

The St. Pius Sartans are currently under new leadership with former Lobo football player and Albuquerque High coach, Curtis Flakes. The Sartans joined the show to talk about the transition and the team’s 1-2 start to the season.

Roswell: 34 vs Hobbs: 6

Gadsden: 0 vs Alamogordo: 7

Clovis: 23 vs Randall (TX): 50

Piedra Vista: 14 vs Durango (CO): 49

Artesia: 51 vs Belen: 0

St. Michael’s: 27 vs Santa Fe: 20

Lovington: 49 vs Santa Teresa: 7

Deming: 12 vs Goddard: 35

Moriarty: 54 vs Newcomb: 0

Chaparral: 18 vs Ruidoso: 21

Aztec: 28 vs Bayfield (CO): 22

Looking back at New Mexico high school football history, the single game tackle record was set in week three last year. Michael Ash recorded 27 total tackles against Del Norte, and the two schools met week thee again this year. This time around, the Spartans won 54-3.

Los Alamos: 23 vs Capital: 20

West Las Vegas: 14 vs Portales: 48

Texico: 30 vs NMMI: 8

There were also a few games played on Thursday night, including the third highest scoring game in history between Atrsico Heritage and Eldorado. The Jaguars prevailed in a 70-64 win thanks to a Hail Mary on the final play of the game. Atrsico quarterback Tay Morris joined the studio to talk about the game.

Bloomfield: 60 vs Grants: 7

Thoreau: 14 vs Kirtland Central: 46

Clayton: 16 vs Legacy Academy: 62

Logan: 6 vs Menaul: 24