NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The second week of New Mexico high school football had a full slate on games on Friday. Plenty of teams played through rain and lightning, while others either called the game early or postponed it. Here is a look at some of the scores and highlights.

Life of an Athlete Game of the Week

In a rematch of the highest scoring state championship game in New Mexico history, La Cueva made the trip to Lightning Bolt Stadium to take on Cleveland. The Storm edged out the Bears 75-62 in last year’s title game, but Friday night as much less scoring. Cleveland got the edge, 27-7.

West Mesa: 14 vs Volcano Vista: 29

Alamogordo: 7 vs Los Lunas: 36

Atrisco Heritage beat Rio Grande 50-2 on Thursday night. Jaguars head coach Howard Knezevich and senior running back Marquise Renfo joined Van and Jared in studio to discuss the win and the rest of the season.

Centennial: 17 vs Franklin (TX): 29

Hobbs: 6 vs Artesia: 42

Santa Fe: 58 vs Roswell: 6

Goddard: 19 vs Carlsbad: 27

Española Valley: 18 vs Bernalillo: 26

Lovington: 21 vs Seminole (TX): 76

Bloomfield: 50 vs Pojoaque Valley: 0

Montezuma-Cortez (CO): 6 vs Aztec: 28

Portales: 54 vs Ruidoso: 0

Del Norte: 0 vs Valencia: 6

Highland: 2 vs St. Pius X: 28

Manzano: 16 vs Belen: 7

Looking back at New Mexico high school football history, the 2004 Hatch Valley Bears had a record setting year. Not only did the team have a perfect 13-0 record an a state championship win, but they also had the highest scoring offense in state history. With their 699 total points, the Bears averaged 53.8 points per game and had a average margin 43.7 average margin of victory. That year, quarterback Brett Henson threw for 70 touchdowns, which is not only a state record, but it is the 4th most in the NFHS record book.

“Even now that I’m out of coaching, I still check every year to see if anybody is getting close to that record,” said former Hatch coach Charles Gleghorn. “I think its going to be pretty tough, 54 points per game is a lot to average. Those kids just knew how to execute really, really well. It was a special time and it was fun for the people of Hatch and those kids also.”

Santa Fe Indian: 0 vs Socorro: 50

Eunice: 49 vs Estancia: 12