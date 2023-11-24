NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 2023 high school football season will come to a close on Saturday with state championships for classes 3A-6A. Here is a preview of every championship match.

6A

In a rematch of last year’s record breaking title game, the Cleveland Storm will host the La Cueva Bears at Lighting Bolt Stadium. Cleveland head coach Robert Garza, as well as La Cueva coach Brandon Back and players Mason Posa and Cruz Markham joined Van and Jared in studio to preview the matchup.

5A

The top two teams in the class, Roswell and Artesia, will square off for the 5A crown. The undefeated Coyotes have been dominant all season, including a 29-8 win over the Bulldogs five weeks ago in the Wool Bowl. That game was the only loss of the season for Artesia, but this time around the game will be played at the Bulldog Bowl.

“When we played them I don’t think we gave them our best effort,” said Artesia head coach Jeremy Maupin. And they whipped us. There’s no if ands or buts about it. So we’re excited to get another opportunity to try to play better football and I think we’re a better team than we played that day.”

“You know, I think anytime you play a team twice I think the advantage definitely goes to the team that lost the first game,” Roswell coach Jeff Lynn said. “For us, its really hard to get away from something that worked in the first game, but you also know as a coach that there is going to be adjustments.”

4A

The 4A championship will be a district 4/6 grudge match between Lovington and Portales. The Rams and Wildcats average 40 and 38 points per game, respectively, but Lovington was able to contain Portales to a mere 21 points in their last matchup. Both teams are expecting another game that will be an absolute grind.

“The thing about Portales is, that they want you to throw the football because they got some really athletic defensive backs and so, the biggest thing for us that not a lot of teams have done with success is we got to be able to establish the run,” said Lovington coach Anthony Gonzales.

“Anytime that we play each other its a battle and we know that its going to be a battle, they are good, we are good and it boils down to grit and will,” said Portales coach Jaime Ramirez. “We just want to do our best and bring home a state championship.”

New Mexico High School Football History presented by Isham Dental

As players from around the state prepare for the biggest game of the year, there is a former New Mexico high school football player who had a record breaking performance on the sport’s biggest stage. Former Hobbs Eagle, Timmy Smith, set the Super Bowl rushing record with 204 yards in 1988. It is a record that still stands today.

“Not even in my wildest dreams did I dream about playing in that game, and I had the opportunity to do it,” said Smith. “You always knew in high school I had 230 yards or more, but coming into the Super Bowl, to get an opportunity to do what you do in the Super Bowl was a dream come true.”

3A

St Michael’s is back in the championship game but looking to walk off the field victorious this time around. The Horsemen will host rival Robertson at Santa Fe High School.