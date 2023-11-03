NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The postseason for 11-man football began on Friday night across New Mexico. Here is a look at some of the scores and highlights from week 11 of Friday Night Football.

6A

Life of an Athlete Game of the Week

This weeks game of the week featured the 11th seeded Farmington Scorpions against the six seed, Volcano Vista. Farmington came into the game on a three game losing streak, but the Scorpions were able to turn things around to pull off a 31-21 upset win. Farmington coach Jeff Dalton credits changes to the Scorpions system for Friday’s win.

“Throughout the year we have thrown it a lot, even with a light box, but we were committed to the run.” said Dalton. “if they put a lot of guys in coverage, and they did, we were able to establish that and get them back in their one high look, and were able to attack with some of our speed.”

#12 West Mesa: 21 vs #5 Rio Rancho: 35

#10 Los Lunas: 10 vs #7 Las Cruces: 42

#9 Clovis: 13 vs #8 Hobbs: 50

5A

Roswell got the top seed in class 5A, and the Coyotes are looking to win the school’s first championship since 2019. Coach Lynn is a veteran when it comes to the playoffs and share his thoughts on what it takes to win.

“I think the big games come down to three things, and that is converting on 3rd down, taking care of the ball and what you do in the red zone,” said Lynn. “So, the main thing is trying to clean up those things that we kind of see as our achilleas heel moving forward.”

#9 Mayfield: 13 vs #8 Gadsden: 12

#12 Belen: 3 vs #5 Deming: 40

#10 Highland: 13 vs #7 Los Alamos: 55

4A

Bloomfield got the top spot in this year’s 4A bracket as the Bobcats seek back-to-back championships. Coach Mike Covaks believes the program is building something special for years to come.

“The culture is defiantly on track in Bloomfield,” Covaks said. “I am hoping it stays for a long time, that’s what my plans are, and we have a lot of good athletes coming up…. They have answered the bell and they have done great work to get where they are at right now, and I don’t see any sign of these cats man, they are not slowing down. Matter of fact we have had some great practices this week, so we are pretty excited.”

#9 Albuquerque Academy: 35 vs #8 Grants: 7

#12 Valencia: 0 vs #5 Bernalillo: 52

#10 St. Pius X: 7 vs #7 Espanola Valley: 31

3A

#11 Hatch Valley: 6 vs #6 Dexter: 38

#10 Hope Christian: 27 vs Socorro: 30

New Mexico High School Football History presented by Isham Dental

Looking back at a player who propelled his team through the playoffs in 2014, Ceasar Quintana had a season for the ages for Estancia. The running back was the catalyst of the Bears offense, and in a game against Capitan he set the single game rushing record with 504 yards.

2A

#5 Tularosa: 42 vs #4 Jal: 6

#6 Loving: 15 vs #3 Santa Rosa: 57

8-Man

#5 Fort Sumner/House: 14 vs #1 Melrose: 50

#7 Clayton: 52 vs #1 Mesilla Valley Christian: 36

6-Man

#5 Mountainair: 38 vs #1 Gateway Christian: 66

#3 Grady: 20 vs #2 Roy/Mosquero: 27