NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The regular season for 11-man football wraps up this week and the playoffs begin for 8-man and 6-man. Here is a look at some of the scores and highlights from week 11 of Friday Night Football.

Life of an Athlete Game of the Week

In a classic dirctict-1 rivalry, Rio Rancho hosted Cleveland for the district championship. The Storm have had the better of this rivalry lately, and they ran away with the district again this year with a 37-0 win.

“I liked our intensity, I liked out mentality on both sides of the ball,” said Cleveland head coach Robert Garza. “These guys are just getting after it and are excited to be here. They have prepared all year for this moment and you know, its we can’t let the stage be to big, we just have to keep doing what we do.”

La Cueva: 63 vs Farmington: 28

Eldorado: 21 vs West Mesa: 39

Hobbs: 12 vs Carlsbad: 35

Albuquerque High: 14 vs Manzano: 13

Los Lunas: 29 vs Clovis: 30

New Mexico High School Football History presented by Isham Dental

The single game receptions record was set by Las Cruces WR Aeneas Reynolds in 2014. In a game against rival Centennial, Reynolds hauled in a record 18 receptions for 273 yards and four touchdowns.

Las Cruces: 23 vs Centennial: 30

Santa Fe: 28 vs Capital: 21

Roswell: 38 vs Goddard: 6

Mayfield: 7 vs Artesia: 43

Piedra Vista: 49 vs Belen: 14

Valley: 55 vs Rio Grande: 0

Deming: 12 vs Gadsden: 0

Taos: 21 vs Moriarty: 12

Portales: 21 vs Lovington: 29

Pojoaque Valley: 0 vs Espanola Valley: 50

St. Michael’s: 54 vs Santa Fe Indian School: 0

Clayton: 28 vs Legacy Academy: 26