NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Only one week remains in the regular season and teams are beginning to claim district championships. Here is a look at some of the scores and highlights from week 10 of Friday Night Football.

Life of an Athlete Game of the Week

Sandia and La Cueva met up in a pivotal district 2/5 matchup at Wilson Stadium. Both teams entered the night undefeated in district play, meaning the winner would have an edge for a district title. The Bears dominated from the start, and got a 51-0 win.

“These kids have been focused all week, we knew Sandia was a good team and we were able to get a lot of things to go our way early,” said La Cueva head coach Brandon Back. “I tell people all the time you got to be more lucky than good and I feel like we had the ball rolling way early and we capitalized when we needed to and everyone did what we needed to do tonight. So that was a great opportunity for us to go against a district opponent and come out on the right side of it.”

Cibola: 7 vs Cleveland: 61

Rio Rancho: 24 vs Volcano Vista: 17

West Mesa: 57 vs Rio Grande: 0

Clovis: 34 vs Capital: 21

Centennial: 42 vs Alamogordo: 21

Gallup: 0 vs Kirtland Central: 54

Mayfield: 15 vs Roswell: 48

Goddard: 14 vs Artesia: 54

Highland: 18 vs Piedra Vista: 52

Gadsden: 28 vs Santa Teresa: 7

Portales: 38 vs Bernalillo: 0

Lovington: 43 vs Albuquerque Academy: 26

Grants: 35 vs Valencia: 21

Moriarty: 0 vs Espanola Valley: 50

New Mexico High School Football History presented by Isham Dental

There is only one New Mexico high school football player that is also a national record holder, but according to Dominic Gutierrez, the record shouldn’t even be his to begin with. Gutierrez was Menaul School’s primary kicker during the 1990 season, and in a game against Newcomb, he had the single greatest game by a high school kicker in history.

During Menaul’s game against first-year team Newcomb, the Panthers decided to kick a field goal every time they entered the red-zone as a way to not run up the score against a fledgling program. The result ended up being nine field goals and 29 total points for Gutierrez.

“So basically all nine field goals were under 30 yards and every single one of them was on first down,” said Gutierrez. “I got the recognition, but if it could’ve been a team record, it should’ve been set as Menaul high school breaking the field goal record. I ended up getting pulled, I want to say halfway through the third quarter when I kicked my 9th field goal. Reality is, if we kept in, we could’ve probably set a record that would’ve never been broken. But it’s kind of cool that we ended up setting a record in the process.”

Legacy Academy: 44 vs Menaul: 12

Robertson: 37 vs Raton: 14