ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2023 high school football season is here and the first week of the year was full of action. Here is a breakdown of some of the scores and highlights.

Life of an Athlete Game of the Week

Two of the perennial title contenders in the state met up on Friday night as Rio Rancho came down to Wilson stadium to take on La Cueva. The Rams looked to slow down the explosive Bears’ offense, but even with a new quarterback in Cam Dyer, La Cueva rolled to a 35-14 win.

“You know, we came out a little bit sloppy and gave away some free yards in the 1st couple of drives and I thought we made some good adjustments down there,” said La Cueva head coach Brandon Back. “The offense seems to be clicking a little bit better than defense so we got to make sure we get in better spots in those situations.”

Eldorado beat Cibola 41-20

Volcano Vista: 24 vs Las Cruces: 7

In a battle of new head coaches, Desmond Anaya and Albuquerque High beat Kenny Sanchez and Organ Mountain 35-17.

West Mesa: 42 vs Santa Fe: 6

Hobbs: 41 vs Clovis: 13

In the 75th edition of the Valencia Bowl between Belen and Los Lunas, the Tigers won 56-6 to claim the Chile Roaster Trophy for an 8th straight year.

Artesia: 55 vs Carlsbad: 7

Roswell: 45 vs Lovington: 18

Santa Teresa: 0 vs Goddard: 49

The Valley Vikings opened the season on Thursday night against Bernalillo and fell 12-6. Head coach Billy Cobos joined Friday Night Football in studio to discuss the early season struggles.

Farmington: 48 VS Piedra Vista: 7

Del Norte: 6 vs Deming: 56

Moriarty: 50 vs Gallup: 0

Melrose: 52 vs Legacy Academy: 0