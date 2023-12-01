NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 2023 high school football season has come to a close and champions have been crowed. Here is a list of the Friday Night Football season awards.

Class 6A

Player of the year – Cam Dyer, QB, La Cueva

Coach of the year – Brandon Back, La Cueva

Class 5A

Player of the year – Nye Estrada, QB, Artesia

Coach of the year – Jeremy Maupin, Artesia

Class 4A

Player of the year – Wyatt Gomez, QB, Lovington

Coach of the year – Anthony Gonzales, Lovington

Class 3A

Player of the year – Isaiah Ocampo, QB, Socorro

Coach of the year – Joey Fernandez, St. Michael’s

Spirit Stick

Spirit Stick winner – St. Michael’s

New Mexico High School Football History presented by Isham Dental

Menaul wrapped up its 119th season of high school football this year. With so much history surrounding the program, the sport has become a part of the Panther’s identity.

“We’ve been playing football for so long that it’s just part of our community here, our school,” said Menaul dean of students Eric Moses. “Generation after generation keeps supporting the team and coming out and supporting it and passing down the legacy from group to group.”

Class 2A

Player of the year – Nico Chavez, LB/FB, Santa Rosa,

Coach of the year – Bob Gilbreath, Texico

Class 8-Man

Player of the year – Michael Cardonita, WR/RB, Melrose

Coach of the year – Drew Hatley, Melrose

Class 6-Man

Player of the year – Jackson Fudge, WR, Roy/Mosquero

Coach of the year – Donny Estrada, Roy/Mosquero