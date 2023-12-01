NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 2023 high school football season has come to a close and champions have been crowed. Here is a list of the Friday Night Football season awards.
Class 6A
Player of the year – Cam Dyer, QB, La Cueva
Coach of the year – Brandon Back, La Cueva
Class 5A
Player of the year – Nye Estrada, QB, Artesia
Coach of the year – Jeremy Maupin, Artesia
Class 4A
Player of the year – Wyatt Gomez, QB, Lovington
Coach of the year – Anthony Gonzales, Lovington
Class 3A
Player of the year – Isaiah Ocampo, QB, Socorro
Coach of the year – Joey Fernandez, St. Michael’s
Spirit Stick
Spirit Stick winner – St. Michael’s
New Mexico High School Football History presented by Isham Dental
Menaul wrapped up its 119th season of high school football this year. With so much history surrounding the program, the sport has become a part of the Panther’s identity.
“We’ve been playing football for so long that it’s just part of our community here, our school,” said Menaul dean of students Eric Moses. “Generation after generation keeps supporting the team and coming out and supporting it and passing down the legacy from group to group.”
Class 2A
Player of the year – Nico Chavez, LB/FB, Santa Rosa,
Coach of the year – Bob Gilbreath, Texico
Class 8-Man
Player of the year – Michael Cardonita, WR/RB, Melrose
Coach of the year – Drew Hatley, Melrose
Class 6-Man
Player of the year – Jackson Fudge, WR, Roy/Mosquero
Coach of the year – Donny Estrada, Roy/Mosquero