Football Friday Night – Week 9

American Home Furniture Game of the Week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Cibola Cougars are singing “Redemption Song” after a 48-7 win over the West Mesa Mustangs. The victory snapped a two-game losing skid for the Cougars. The bus ride home for the Clovis Wildcats was a pleasant one after showing up to the Duke City to hand the Manzano Monarchs a 28-0 setback. More importantly for the Wildcats, the win improved their district record to 3-1. Game of the Week saw Jared Chester pack up his station ride and head for the land of Fighting Pintos. Chester was on hand to watch Moriarty defeat Pojoaque 53-6.

NMAA Student-Athlete of the Week – Evan Wysong

Rivals the Artesia Bulldogs and Roswell Coyotes shared the field for a district showdown in the UFO city. The home team Coyotes turned away the Bulldogs by the slimmest of margins 30-29. Los Lunas started the night undefeated and finished the same way after a 54-7 pounding of the Valley Vikings. With the win, Los Lunas improved to 8-0 overall in Class 5A and 2-0 in districts 5 and 6.

The Football Friday Night NMAA Athlete of the Week Award goes to Evan Wysong of the Cleveland Storm. Wysong put up seven total touchdowns in a 56-12 victory over the Cibola Cougars last week. Wysong ran in four touchdowns and threw for three. He also had 340 all-purpose yards.

Spirit Stick: Week 9/Thursday Night Rewind

In this block of Football Friday Night, Van Tate has highlights from Albuquerque Academy’s 48-0 victory over Grants. The Chargers not only won their day game on Friday afternoon, but they also took home this week’s Spirit Stick. Highlights from Taos are up next, as the Tigers took out Espanola 44-0 on Friday night. Van then tosses things over to Jared Chester for this week’s Thursday night rewind and Jared has the highlights from Cleveland’s come-from-behind 44-33 victory over Volcano Vista.

St. Pius X High School Hail Mary Pass of the Week

In the final block of the Football Show, Van and Jared are both on set and they have highlights from Jal’s 54-0 victory over Loving. The St. Pius X Hail Mary Pass of the Week Award is up next and this week it goes to St. Pius X, as Alejandro Sapien linked up with Dominic Esparza for a 53-yard touchdown in what was the first TD in their 39-6 win over Valencia.