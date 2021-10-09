Football Friday Night – Week 8

American Home Furniture Game of the Week; Spirit Stick

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Week 8 of Friday Night Football starts with the Eldorado Eagles bouncing back from a loss to win in the district 2-5. The Eagles defense denied the Manzano Monarchs access to the end zone in a 35-0 shutout. Organ Mountain defeated Gadsden 34-29. The Cleveland Storm reminded all of their competitors who is the defending champions of Class 6A. The Storm took on district 1 rival Cibola and walked away with a 56-12 victory. Cleveland quarterback Evan Wysong accounted for 7 touchdowns with four on the ground and three in the air. Luc Jaramillo and the Santa Fe Demons hosted the Clovis Wildcats and found out what other teams in southeastern New Mexico already know. It’s not easy to defeat the Wildcats. The Wildcats were able to come from behind and win 28-21.

5A Football; Scores from around the state

The Goddard Rockets made the trip to ‘the city of crosses’ and found out the home team Mayfield Trojans were the ones who had favor Friday night. Mayfield stunned the Rockets 20-13. The Valley Vikings defeated the Highland Hornets 18-16, but the focus was not on the game. The focus was on a young man’s health. Highland freshman Alex Lopez suffered an injury that required him to be carted off the field by ambulance. Early word was that Lopez fell on top of his head during a play where he was hit very hard. Highland head coach Phil Lovato assured his players that Lopez would be fine.

The Football Friday Night NMAA Athlete of the Week Award goes to Rio Rancho running back Zach Vigil. Vigil rushed for 340 yards and 4 touchdowns in a Rio Rancho 65-35 route of the Cibola Cougars last week.

Thursday Night Rewind

Van Tate has highlights from the St. Pius Sartans victory over the Bernalillo Spartans, 35-7. Van then has highlights from Albuquerque Academy’s victory over Valencia, 28-8. Academy is now 2-0 in district play. Jared Chester makes his return and has highlights from Thursday night, where Volcano Vista beat Atrisco Heritage 61-9 and Sandia beat Albuquerque High 30-14. Van Tate returns to close out the block with two blowout games, as St. Michael’s beat Santa Fe Indian 53-0, and Aztec beat Gallup 50-0.

St. Pius X High School “Hail Mary” Pass of the Week

Van and Jared join each other at the set and have highlights from West Las Vegas’ victory over Dexter, 39-27. The St. Pius X Hail Mary Pass of The Week is up next and this week’s winner is the Cleveland Storm, as Evan Wysong hit Nick Trujillo on a 35-yard dime. The crew then finishes out the show with a look at the Class 6A Power Poll and as of now Cleveland and Rio Rancho remain as the top two teams in the state.