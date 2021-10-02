Football Friday Night – Week 7

American Home Furniture Game of the Week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Week seven of high school football was on tap on New Mexico Football Friday Night. Van Tate starts off the highlight action in Class 6-A, as district games filled the state. Jared Chester is up next with the Game of the Week as week 7 features the Cibola Cougars and Rio Rancho Rams. Rio Rancho only allowed 7 points against them prior to this game, and while Cibola would change that stat by putting up 35 points, Rio Rancho would still go on to win 64-35 and improve to 5-0 on the year. Van Tate is back with highlights from Volcano Vista’s 42-10 victory over West Mesa, and then its highlights from the Clovis Wildcats victory over Abq. High, 25-24, this win marks the first of the season for Clovis. Van and Jared are back on the set after that to interview the Del Norte Knights, and The Rio Rancho Ram Cheerleaders take the show into the first break.

NMAA Student-Athlete of the Week

The NMAA Student-Athlete of The Week Award is up next, and this week’s winner is La Cueva Quarterback Aidan Armenta. Armenta finished with 4 total touchdowns in La Cueva’s victory over Eldorado on Thursday night, as he had 3 touchdowns in the air and racked up 312 yards passing.

Spirit Stick

The Valencia Jaguars improved to 4-2 overall and 1-0 in district 5/6 Friday night with a 47-6 victory over the Grants Pirates. The loss dropped the Pirates to 1-5 and their district record to 0-1. Not only did Valencia win the game, they also took home Spirit Stick honors for week 7.

St. Pius X High School Hail Mary Pass of the Week

The St. Pius X Hail Mary Pass of the Week belongs to Rio Rancho’s Dominic Priddy. Priddy and Michael Wood hooked up for a 38-yard touchdown play to give the undefeated Rams a 28-14 lead over the Cibola Cougars in week 7. Rio Rancho went on to win the game 65-35.