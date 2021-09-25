Football Friday Night – Week 6

American Home Furniture Game of the Week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Week six of high school football had at least one upset and plenty of shutouts. The FFN Crew is back with all the highlights you can handle. Rio Rancho took on Carlsbad in a neutral site game in Portales. Rio Rancho won big on the road 50-0, they are undefeated on the year. Van Tate then has highlights from Eldorado and Albuquerque High, which ended up being a little close for comfort for the Eagles, but Eldorado would come out with a 16-6 victory. Jared Chester is up next with the Game of the Week featuring a battle between two undefeated class 5A programs. Los Lunas hosted Goddard and the Tigers would pull out a big victory at home as they edged out the Rockets, 17-14. Van Tate is back and has highlights from Santa Fe’s 35-27 victory over Manzano, and La Cueva’s big victory over Clovis on the road, 55-13.

Spirit Stick – Week 6

Van is back with highlights from a shootout at the Bulldog Bowl. Artesia came out with a big victory at home, as they took out Lovington 69-58. He also has highlights from a big win for the Roswell Coyotes, as they garnered their second consecutive victory on Friday night with a 29-21 win over Mayfield. Belen also notched a solid victory on Friday night, as they beat Capital in Santa Fe 47-30. The Belen Eagles were also this week’s Spirit Stick winner as they racked up nearly 500 votes.

More Scores From Around the State

The Bloomfield Bobcats went into Valencia County with a spotless 5-0 record, Friday night. The Valencia Jaguars didn’t let the Bobcats leave that way, handing them their first loss of the season 34-21. Valencia is now 4-2 on the season. Gallup is six weeks into the season and still looking for victory number one. The Bengals hosted Pojoaque and went down in defeat 54-0.

St. Pius X High School Hail Mary Pass of the Week

The St. Pius X Hail Mary Pass of the Week goes to the Manzano Monarchs. The Monarchs quarterback Jared Melfi unloaded a 40-yard pass to receiver Isaiah Garcia which ended in points. Manzano, however, fell short in the game against Santa Fe 35-27.