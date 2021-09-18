Football Friday Night – Week 5

American Home Furniture Game of the Week, Cheerleaders of the Week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – District play started for some teams while lower classifications squared off with higher ones. The La Cueva Bears and Sandia Matadors started league play and it was a good night for La Cueva who improved their record to 4-1. The Bears blanked the Matadors 35-0. It was Class 6A vs. Class 5A in Artesia as the Bulldogs hosted the top team in the state, Cleveland Storm. Cleveland was a category five hurricane that left Artesia in a tropical depression, beating the Bulldogs 70-29. Game of the Week saw another battle of classifications as the Class 6A Cibola Cougars took on the Los Lunas Tigers of Class 5A. Los Lunas improved to 5-0 with a 26-19 victory over Cibola.

Band of the Week, Spirit Stick

A sold-out crowd gathered in Las Cruces to watch the latest installment of the rivalry game between the Mayfield Trojans and Las Cruces High Bulldawgs. The game was tight and tied at 14 at the half, but the Bulldawgs pulled away in the second half to win 35-14. Piedra Vista and Belen needed overtime to decide their match-up. Belen protected the home turf in overtime 20-14. Piedra Vista lost the game, but they won the Spirit Stick for week 5 and it wasn’t even close.

St Pius vs. Portales, Bloomfield vs. Miyamura, Moriarty vs. Bernalillo

Van Tate is back with highlights from St. Pius X’s 21-20 victory over Portales. Miyamura and Bloomfield are up next, as the Patriots hosted the Bobcats in a homecoming game, but it would be Bloomfield coming out on top on Friday night as they beat Miyamura 28-14. Moriarty and Bernalillo are up next and the Spartans would be shocked on their home field, as they lost to Moriarty 7-6.

St. Pius X High School Hail Mary Pass of the Week

Estancia and Socorro highlights are up. The game was scoreless for the first half, but Socorro would win 20-0 to remain undefeated on the season. Menaul and Mesilla Valley are up next and while the FFN crew didn’t have a final score on the show, it was found out later that Mesilla Valley defeated Menaul 64-14. The St. Pius X Hail Mary Pass of the Week goes to the Los Lunas Tigers. Los Lunas opened their game with a 50-yard touchdown pass in the opening drive against Cibola. The Tigers remain unbeaten after a victory over the Cougars on Friday night.