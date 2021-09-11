Football Friday Night – Week 4

American Home Furniture Game of the Week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Football Friday Night is back for Week Four of high school football in New Mexico. Van Tate has highlights right off the top from La Cueva’s 38-16 victory over Volcano Vista. Then it’s off to Wilson Stadium as Van has highlights from the close battle between Cibola and Eldorado. The Cougars took out the Eagles 34-21.

Jared Chester then joins the set to talk about the Game of The Week between Cleveland and Las Cruces. The Storm remained undefeated after Week Four, as they took out Las Cruces 42-7. “I just like the way they are playing; they are playing excited, they are happy to be here, they are hungry for the opportunity to compete. They are not letting a lot of outside stuff affect them. We are playing in all 3 phases, it’s not just the offense or just the defense. We blocked a punt, we had an interception for a touchdown, we are playing in all three phases, and I think that is good,” said Cleveland Football Coach Heath Ridenour.

5A Scoreboard

Los Lunas continues their hot start to the season as they took out Roswell on the road on Friday 35-20. Artesia was also on the road and while things were tight down the stretch the Bulldogs would pull out a come from behind victory over Deming, 42-35.

Thursday Night Rewind

Quarterback Brandon Furbee and the Scorpions went into Aztec Friday night and shut out the Tigers 54-0. The Scorpions have outscored their opponents 107-0 in the last two games. The Valencia Jaguars made it back-to-back weeks of winning after beating the Portales Rams on the road 32-22. In the Thursday Night Rewind, the West Mesa Mustangs picked up their first win of the season by defeating Sandia 26-16. The Del Norte Knights saw their Thursday night game end at the 5:34 mark in the 4th quarter after a 50-0 mercy-rule win over the Rio Grande Ravens.

St. Pius X High School Hail Mary Pass of the Week

A pair of teams fell from the ranks of the unbeaten Friday night. The Hagerman Bobcats put the first blemish on the NMMI Colts in an 18-12 win in Roswell. The Academy Chargers suffered their first setback on the road at Bloomfield, falling 35-21.