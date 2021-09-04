Football Friday Night – Week 3

American Home Furniture Game of the Week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Week three started with the Sandia Matadors hosting the Centennial Hawks of Las Cruces. The Matadors were looking for a 2-0 start, but the Hawks shot down those plans with a 42-21 victory. Organ Mountain suffered its first loss of the season after the Mayfield Trojans triumphed in one of the battles for Las Cruces. Mayfield beat Organ Mountain 47-10. Both teams are 2-1. The Cleveland Storm remains undefeated at 3-0 after a 55 shutout of the Manzano Monarchs. The Cleveland and Manzano game was also the Football Friday Night Game of the Week.

5A Scoreboard

The Belen Eagles are used to seeing Jeremy Maupin coaching against them on the other sideline, but with rival Los Lunas. Maupin made his first visit to Belen as head coach of his alma mater, Artesia. The Bulldogs didn’t let him down, beating Belen 21-7. The St. Michael’s Horsemen spent the better part of a decade beating rival Santa Fe Demons. The Demons turned the tables on the Horsemen this year, winning 19-7.

Thursday Night Rewind

Valencia came out on top on Friday wins big over the Ravens 36-7. Jared Chester is back after that, as he has the Thursday night rewind where Albuquerque High took out Del Norte 50-0. Van Tate makes his return after the rewind, and he has highlights from Miyamura’s victory over Gallup.

St. Pius X High School Hail Mary Pass of the Week

Melrose kicked off their season in a big way, as they took out Dulce 68-0. The St. Pius X Hail Mary Pass of the Week is up next, and this week’s honor goes to the Cleveland Storm. The Storm won their third-straight on Friday night and Evan Wysong made a great grab in their 2nd touchdown of the night.